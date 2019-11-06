Movember & Van Gils

Our mission is to support men on their Road to Success including all ups and downs they experience in life. A quick match was made between the Movember (Blue Ribbon) movement and our mission. In September we were one of the supporters of the Gentlemen’s Ride in Antwerpen and we’re continuing to support the awareness for prostate cancer in November.

The Movember campaign will be in our stores and online. In celebration of Movember we offer an exclusive 10% discount in all of our brandstores and online shop (vangils.eu). For every Movember discount claim, we donate 50% to the Blue Ribbon foundation. Can’t grow a moustache? No problem. We developed a special Movember moustache filter on Instagram. If you follow @vangilsfashion on Instagram you can use the filter and grow a moustache in 1 second.

Don’t bash the stache and join the Movember movement.