“Let’s talk about how we measure our impact, our sustainability strategy and our kick-ass goals for 2020.”

With the first Mud Jeans sustainability report, ever, Mud Jeans look at both the past and the future. As a circular denim brand and B Corp, Mud Jeans have made one hell of an impact during the last years. Modern transparency is what Mud Jeans lives by. In this light, we are extremely proud and excited to share with you how we strive to be even more sustainable and circular.