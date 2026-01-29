My Jewellery makes product impact transparent with Carbonfact

My Jewellery aims to better understand and reduce its environmental impact. To achieve this, the Dutch jewellery and fashion brand is collaborating with Carbonfact, a platform that calculates the environmental footprint of fashion products.

Using Carbonfact, My Jewellery gains insight into the CO2 emissions, water consumption, and energy usage associated with producing its clothing, accessories, and jewellery. The collaboration helps the brand measure the impact of its collections and its own business operations (scope one and two). This includes energy consumption in its stores, offices, and distribution, as well as optimising internal processes.

“We want to understand not only the impact of our products but also what our daily business activities mean for the environment,” said Sharon Hilgers, chief executive officer at My Jewellery. “With Carbonfact, we are taking a tangible step towards greater insight, allowing us to work on targeted improvements.”

Through these steps, My Jewellery demonstrates that understanding its impact is the starting point for tangible improvements.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about My Jewellery on their brandpage