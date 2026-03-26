My Jewellery partners with Fairly Made® to increase supply chain transparency

Dutch jewellery, accessory and fashion brand My Jewellery is taking a new step in its sustainability strategy by partnering with Fairly Made, the French platform that promotes transparency and traceability in the fashion industry.

Since the start of this year, My Jewellery has been providing insight into the origin of its clothing, accessories and jewellery through Fairly Made. The brand is working towards a collection where each item will feature a unique QR code. This will allow customers to see where materials originate, the conditions of their production and the item's ecological footprint.

“Our customers want to know where their clothes come from and who made them – we see this as a positive development,” says Sharon Hilgers, CEO of My Jewellery. “With Fairly Made, we are working to provide more insight into the supply chain. Transparency is no longer a trend; it is a responsibility.”

The collaboration with Fairly Made aligns with My Jewellery's partnership with Carbonfact to make the environmental impact of its products and business operations transparent. Both initiatives are part of My Jewellery's sustainability strategy, which aims to increase transparency within its production processes, take responsibility in the supply chain and structurally reduce its impact.