Mytheresa and Vestiaire Collective expand collaboration

Online fashion retailer Mytheresa and resale platform Vestiaire Collective have expanded their collaboration and will extend Vestiaire Collective's exclusive resale service to all Mytheresa customers in Europe, the UK and the US with immediate effect.

The service was first introduced in Europe for Mytheresa's top customers in June 2021 and was also successfully rolled out in the UK and US in 2022. From today, 28 May 2024, all Mytheresa customers in these markets can now use the service and exchange their pre-owned designer pieces for Mytheresa credit.

26,000 garments since the start of the partnership

Since the start of the partnership, Mytheresa customers have successfully placed over 26,000 pieces of ready-to-wear clothing, shoes, bags and accessories on the Vestiaire Collective platform and received Mytheresa credit in return.

"By entering a new phase of the ever-growing collaboration, Mytheresa aims to further promote the circular economy and enhance the luxury shopping experience for its loyal customers. From now on, all customers will be able to sell their pre-owned luxury pieces faster and easier and receive an instant Mytheresa credit in return," read a press release.

"The expansion of our partnership with Mytheresa is an important milestone in our mission to promote the circular economy. It also demonstrates the demand for the unique service that Vestiaire Collective offers fashion enthusiasts and reflects consumers' need for resale. We know that our expertise in authentication and our trusted platform will ensure a seamless selling experience for all Mytheresa customers," added Maximilian Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective.

‘Seamless’ sales experience

To make the sales process seamless, a dedicated landing page has been set up for Mytheresa customers to provide simple information about their garment and receive an instant price quote for it. After authentication and approval by Vestiaire Collective, they then receive an instant payment in the form of Mytheresa credit. Should any questions arise, a special team consisting of employees from both companies will be on hand to help.

The partnership came about at the suggestion of customers. "It was a request from our customers, who spend a lot of money on building up their wardrobe," explained Mytheresa CEO Michael Kliger in an interview.

"This unique target group often needs to update their wardrobe with the latest and greatest products of the season. As they don't have the time to engage as sellers themselves, they are looking for a service that makes it easy and quick to sell their pre-owned designer pieces. With Vestiaire Collective, we have found the right partner that also covers ready-to-wear, which is important for our customers, who in return receive Mytheresa store credit that they can use immediately," said Kliger.

While Germany is the largest market in Europe, Mytheresa has seen a significant increase there since expanding to the UK and the US; however, the strongest growth can be seen in the US, "where we also see the greatest potential for the future," emphasised Kliger.