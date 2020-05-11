Navigating Covid-19 Retailer Challenges with a Holistic Approach

In these unprecedented times of globally enforced shutdowns, social distancing and shopper safety fears, retailers are challenged to re-emerge from the pandemic with a plan to make the shopping experience safer and smarter for employees and customers.

A holistic approach addressing physical protections, real-time store occupancy, inventory intelligence and newer technologies confirming elevated body temperatures are a retailer’s best plan for success as they reopen their doors and plan for the future.

Sensormatic Solutions, an industry leader of more than 50 years, offers solutions to assist retailers in navigating coronavirus related impacts to inventory, staff, customers and operations.

Physical partitions to protect health of customers and employees

Asset protection of high-theft items

Thermal cameras to detect elevated body temperatures in employees and shoppers

In-store occupancy real-time alerts for social distancing requirements

Inventory accuracy to support BOPIS and curb-side pickup