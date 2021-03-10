Net-a-Porter launches localised site for Middle East

Leading luxury pureplayer Net-a-Porter has launched a localised site and app for the Middle Eastern market.

The dual-language site will be available in both Arabic and English and will encompass local editorial content and product curation.

Customers can shop curated edits in local currencies, as well as consult specialised personal shopping.

Yoox Net-a-Porter Middle East CEO, Nisreen Shocair, said the new platform will highlight local talent and be more customer-centric to the region.

“As the leading luxury platform, the launch of the localized Arabic site allows us to celebrate the unique beauty and talent of our community in the Middle East, bringing NET-A-PORTER even closer to its customers,” Shocair said in a statement.

“We will continue to realise exciting developments in future, including collaborations with local designers through to new personalised experiences supported by platform capabilities, to ensure we continue to offer best-in-class curation and service in the market.”