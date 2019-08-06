New autumn winter collection boosts fashion sales at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis for the week to August 3 , 2019, were down 2.7 percent on the same week last year. The company said in a statement that fashion sales were however up 5.8 percent, driven by sales of womenswear, which were up 21.7 percent and women's accessories, up 8.3 percent. The company also saw customers buying new season items with sales of autumn winter womenswear up 5 percent.

Home sales were down 7.1 percent but customers refreshed their homes with decorative touches which resulted in sales of rugs up 17 percent, mirrors up 4 percent and art up 6 percent.

The company added that electrical and home technology sales were down 6.6 percent as it competed with a strong week of environmental care product sales including fans and air purifiers alongside last week’s cooler weather.

Picture:John Lewis website