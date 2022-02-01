New Look unveils new ‘Kind to Our Core’ sustainability strategy

Fashion retailer New Look has announced a number of eco-minded commitments in a new sustainability strategy that comes as part of its Kind to Our Core initiative.

The strategy is part of the retailer’s three year business plan reflecting the values and actions it looks to make across the business through ESG targets. Its new strategy spans four core pillars: responsible business, responsible and circular product, inclusive culture and positive local impact.

The company has outlined its ultimate goal of becoming climate positive by 2040 and halving greenhouse gas emissions from products by 2030. As part of its efforts to appear more transparent in these missions, the retailer is planning to publish full visibility of suppliers through to Tier 2 by 2023, as well as a number of material supply chains.

In a product-centric approach, New Look has said it is making circular improvements to products and packaging. Already, the retailer noted that 55 percent of its product range is consciously sourced through various means. However, it is looking to go one step further with 100 percent of its cotton to be recycled, organic or certified by 2022 and using 100 percent sustainable viscose by 2023.

It has also stated its plan to continue supporting local communities through charitable partnerships, with an initiative that will see 26 charities throughout the UK and ROI receive support from stores in the region. A further commitment outlines its priority to ensure model and influencer diversity, which will receive its own annual report from 2022.