Next plots new office space in London

British retail giant Next has secured a new office space in London which will serve as a complementary addition to its existing headquarters in the city. The space has been let on a five-year term with Great Portland Estates (GPE), and will see Next move in at the end of March.

Located at 31 Alfred Place, WC1, in Fitzrovia, the 11,500 square foot site spans four floors, each fully managed and newly refurbished, with a communal roof terrace, private terraces, a flexible wellness space and a shared lounge also offered.

In a release, GPE’s senior leasing manager, David Korman, said: “We are delighted to have completed our largest ever fully managed deal with Next and look forward to welcoming them to the building later this month.

“The rapid and positive leasing at Alfred Place highlights the strong demand for our well-located, amenity rich, premium fully managed spaces, while also demonstrating the expanding appeal to larger corporates that may have initially sought a more traditional arrangement.”

The move into a new site follows a strong financial year for Next, which, upon reporting a 6 percent increase in Christmas sales, raised its full price sales growth for the year ended January 2026 to 3.5 percent. The company is further anticipating a profit before tax increase of 3.6 percent.