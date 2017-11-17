Nike increases quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 0.20 dollar

Nike’s board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of 0.20 dollar per share on the company’s outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock, which the company said an 11 percent increase over the prior quarterly dividend rate of 0.18 dollar per share.

“This marks Nike’s 16th consecutive year of increasing dividend payouts,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of Nike in a statement, adding, “Today’s announcement, combined with the four-year 12 billion dollars share repurchase program we announced in 2015, demonstrates our continued confidence in generating strong cash flow and returns for shareholders through our new Consumer Direct Offense as we continue to invest in fuelling sustainable, long-term growth and profitability.”

This dividend, Nike added is payable on January 2, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business December 4, 2017.

Picture:Nike website