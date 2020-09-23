Nike shares (NKE) hit 52 week high

Shares of the sports apparel retailer NIKE Inc. (NKE) reached an all-time high of 130.315 dollars Wednesday morning, and are currently trading at 127.24 dollars, up 10.36 dollars or 8.87 percent in the regular trading session. Trading volume is rising over 9.47 million versus an average volume of 6.39 million shares.

The company reported Q1 net income of 1.52 billion dollars or 0.95 cents per share compared to 1.37 billion dollars or 0.86 cents per share last year. Revenues slipped 0.7 percent to 10.59 billion dollars from 10.66 billion dollars last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of 0.47 cents per share on revenue of 9.14 billion dollars for the quarter. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.(DPA)