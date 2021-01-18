"No sample, no sale!" Busting the myths of selling without samples Pt. 2

Sample reduction is on the rise, and at HATCH we took a good look at the myths surrounding selling without samples. In the first part of our mini-series we discussed the buyer’s perspective of selling without samples. This time we’ll focus on the sales representatives’ perspective. Let’s take a look at the most common objections/fears/misconceptions.

“Digital selling is not as personal and will affect my relationships”

First, it is important to know that digital selling comes in many different shapes and sizes. Varying from B2B webshops and marketplaces to digital showrooms and remote guided selling. In the former two digital selling is a self-service format, while in the latter two it’s presented in a guided experience.

Going digital means that the experience will change, there’s no two ways around it. But that doesn’t have to be a bad thing! At HATCH we are strong advocates of software being an enabler of the human conversation. A digital showroom should translate what would normally happen in a physical showroom, into digital experience. Of course, it might take some getting used to a new way of working, but it is vital that the software adapts to the human needs and be as intuitive as possible.

In a digital showroom you have all samples at your fingertips, which enables you to save time, focus on the human element of the appointment, and leaves you with room for more meaningful conversations.

In concluding this debunk: The interaction between you and your customer might change, but not to the extent that your relationships have to, in fact, in many cases it will strengthen your relationships.

“I won't sell as much without physical samples.”

No matter how you sell, meeting and exceeding sales targets is brands' top priority. Therefore, a very valid question you may ask yourself is whether a Digital Showroom, and no samples will enable you to do just that. So, we had looked at the data from the brands that we work with and it showed not even that sales don’t decline working with a digital showroom, but even exceeded expectations and realized a sales uplift!!

Experience taught us that in a showroom filled with samples, buyers could get lost in the collection and lose sight of what they really need. Transitioning to a digital showroom means that brands have more control over the appointment. It enables you to take the buyer on a branded journey that starts with the vision of the collection and showcasing the key items, before moving on to a comprehensive pre-selection of the products and styles you feel fits the needs of your customers best. Taking them through your pre-selection digitally, will save you considerable time before and during your appointment. Even better: you will have a plethora of digital (marketing) content available at the tips of your fingers which will enormously add value to the story you want to tell.

With these benefits, you will be able to bring your brand's story to life to your customers. This enables a better understanding of the collection for buyers and more confidence in the order, which in our experience results in fewer returns and changes after the sales meeting.

HATCH’s experience with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein taught us that when people see how traditional selling turns into ‘storyselling’ with the right use of content and data, confidence rises and the fear of not being able to sell as much usually disappears like snow in the sun.

Although some physical samples will still be required in certain circumstances (innovation), the virtual showroom provides an infinitely more immersive experience and streamlined sales tool. Havaianas

Reducing dependency and unlocking potential

Physical samples can definitely have an added value. New washes and fits in denim, innovative and special fabrics in outerwear, or just some key looks or styles to capture the key message of the collection. Sample reduction is about rethinking how these are used during sales appointments. Most importantly, sample reduction is about change management. After all, the industry has grown used to depending on physical samples for most of our processes, making any sample reduction initiative, even amidst the digital revolution we’re experiencing, no small feat. Despite all the challenges, benefits can reach every corner of your brand, bringing value to areas beyond wholesale. Take Tommy Hilfiger as an example. The American lifestyle brand has reduced samples by 60% globally, reaching 80% in some showrooms and its business has consistently grown since then.

Interested to learn more about sample reduction? Feel free to reach out to HATCH to help you on your journey.