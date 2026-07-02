Olymp-Bezner-Stiftung donates more than 100,000 euros to children in need

The OLYMP-Bezner-Stiftung was founded in 2008 by the Bezner family with a private endowment of one million euros. Its commitment, both domestically and internationally, has proven highly effective over the past two decades. The foundation aims to support children and young people worldwide in the areas of upbringing, health and education. In 2025, a further 104,000 euros in donations were used for various charitable projects in Germany, Brazil, Haiti, Indonesia, Madagascar, Myanmar and Ukraine.

Among the projects supported by the OLYMP-Bezner-Stiftung in 2025 is the “Pestalozzi Kinder- und Jugenddorf Wahlwies e. V.”. The non-profit association has operated Germany's first and oldest children's village in Wahlwies on Lake Constance since 1947. It provides a safe place for around 150 children in need who can no longer live with their birth parents due to experiences of violence or severe neglect. These children are often severely traumatised and therefore require special protection. In the children's village family, they experience human affection and security, often for the first time. The children receive individual support through various therapeutic and educational programmes, enabling them to lead independent lives.

Support is also provided to “aufwind e. V. Bunter Kreis Ludwigsburg” at the Ludwigsburg Children's Hospital. This charitable aid project guides, supports and accompanies around 100 families in the Ludwigsburg district annually. The association's primary goal is to give a boost (“Aufwind”) to families whose lives have been dramatically changed by a premature birth or their child's chronic or life-threatening illness. Inpatient conditions for parents and children at the hospital are improved, and a qualified aftercare programme is also offered.

The “Eco Learning Camp” in Bandung, Indonesia, also received another donation. The camp teaches local children and young people about a more sustainable lifestyle and education, raising their ecological awareness. Crucially, it also provides children from poorer backgrounds with access to this sustainable educational programme.

The nationwide children's foundation, “Die Arche – Christliches Kinder- und Jugendwerk”, was founded by Pastor Bernd Siggelkow in Berlin-Hellersdorf in 1995. The charity now offers free daily support to more than 8,000 children and young people at over 30 locations across Germany. Since October 2023, Die Arche has also operated a leisure facility for young people in the Mitte district of Stuttgart, Baden-Württemberg. With its support, the OLYMP-Bezner-Stiftung helps ensure that children in need have a stable and reliable point of contact offering free lunches, educational support and meaningful leisure activities.

The OLYMP-Bezner-Stiftung was founded in 2008 by Eberhard Bezner, Mark Bezner and Birgit Bezner-Fischer, and was endowed with a private capital of one million euros. A comprehensive overview of the OLYMP-Bezner-Stiftung's diverse charitable and social commitment to children and young people in need, both at home and abroad, can be found on the OLYMP-Bezner-Stiftung website.