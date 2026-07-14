OLYMP: New label concept ensures a consistent brand experience

OLYMP Bezner KG, based in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, has been renowned for its outstanding shirt expertise for 75 years. Simultaneously, the fashion brand is consistently evolving, creating modern looks for complete outfits that naturally blend business and casual wear. As a logical next step, OLYMP has revised the visual identity of its shirts, jumpers, polos, T-shirts and all other items for autumn 2026. The new label concept creates a uniform brand identity across the entire range, providing greater orientation, recognition and value on the shop floor.

Heiko Ihben, managing director for brand, product and human resources at OLYMP, said: “OLYMP now represents more than just shirts, without losing sight of its core product. The increasing fusion of business and casual wear into modern officewear must be consistently reflected in the product, at the point-of-sale and throughout the entire brand experience. Our new label concept therefore follows the principle of ‘One Look. One Brand.’ It establishes clear structures, provides orientation and enhances recognition at all relevant brand touchpoints.”

The new label design focuses on a clear, brand-centric aesthetic. For all products, the main label sewn into the neck area will now consistently be a sophisticated dark blue, highlighting the brand colours along with the contrasting OLYMP logo. An additional label underneath provides information on the fit and key product features, such as care properties like non-iron or special materials like jersey. The previously prominent sub-brands such as “Luxor”, “Level Five” and “No. Six” will take a backseat in favour of a unified brand image, remaining discreetly visible on the additional labels.

Heiko Ihben added: “The moment a customer picks up a product is crucial for brand perception. We therefore see labelling and packaging not merely as information carriers, but as part of a consistent brand experience. Brand marketing, design concepts, visual merchandising and product presentation must work together to ensure OLYMP is immediately recognisable, understandable and clearly positioned.”

With the new label concept, OLYMP is also responding to changing market demands. Consumers are increasingly looking to brands for guidance, especially as ranges broaden and classic business elements merge with casual ones. The new labelling aids navigation on the shop floor, during sales consultations and in quick product selection. Additionally, the packaging has been enhanced as part of the emotional shopping experience. The previous paper band has been removed, allowing the high-quality fabric to be experienced by touch from the very first contact. New hang tags provide product-specific information on materials, care properties and key selling points. They also convey OLYMP's commitment to responsibility. A clear colour-coding system on the collar stays and in the booklets further aids visual orientation between the different fits.