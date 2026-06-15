OLYMP places responsibility for people and the environment at its core

"Responsibility is only a value when it is lived up to." With this central quote from Mark Bezner, owner and CEO of OLYMP Bezner KG, the company, internationally renowned for high-quality menswear, is launching its new communication on corporate responsibility and sustainability.

In the future, OLYMP will label each product with its individual sustainability features. The fashion brand will focus exclusively on recognised seals and certifications such as FAIR WEAR, OEKO-TEX, GOTS, OCS, RWS, RCS and TENCEL TM, ensuring maximum transparency and traceability. With a view to a successful future, the company is responding to the changing needs of its customers. It is also fulfilling the regulatory requirements of the new EU Empowering Consumers Directive (EmpCo) in the fight against greenwashing.

"We are now clearly communicating the ecologically and socially more sustainable properties of materials certified by recognised standards on our products. In this way, we not only offer our brand fans clear guidance when purchasing OLYMP items, but also commit to our responsibility throughout the entire supply chain," says Johann Trischberger, chief operating officer of OLYMP Bezner KG. He adds: "Responsibility needs a face if it is to be credible. Therefore, Mark Bezner, as the company owner and third-generation family entrepreneur, personally stands by our promise with his statement."

The online shop has also been updated to be contemporary and consumer-friendly. Here, customers can use clear search filters under the 'Product Standard' navigation menu item to specifically query the sustainable properties of the garments. These include bio-certified natural or certified animal fibres, controlled manufacturing, and proportions of recycled or wood-based materials. An individual landing page and the responsibility section on the corporate website also provide comprehensive information. From the autumn 2026 collection onwards, hang tags on the products will display the commitment to responsibility, while the care labels will indicate the underlying standards and seals.

The basis for the development of the new approach is a survey of customers conducted by the company in 2025. According to the survey, sustainability is an important issue for many when buying clothes. Respondents rated several factors as particularly important: high quality; long durability; the use of materials that are harmless to health; and fair working conditions in production.

OLYMP Bezner KG is the market leader for shirts in Germany. In addition, its high-quality clothing range, which includes business, casual and formal shirts, knitwear, accessories and trousers, is sold in over 40 countries worldwide.

ABOUT THE BRAND Read more about OLYMP on the company page