OLYMP views sustainability as a corporate responsibility

OLYMP Bezner KG, based in Bietigheim-Bissingen, Germany, has published its 2025 sustainability report. The family-owned company is continuing its voluntary reporting on sustainability activities across environmental, social, and governance areas, a practice it began ten years ago. The latest report documents the internationally renowned apparel manufacturer's intensive commitment to sustainability. It also serves as a clear statement of its corporate responsibility during challenging times.

“Responsibility only becomes a value when it is fulfilled.” This quote from Mark Bezner, owner and chief executive officer of OLYMP Bezner KG, shapes the newly published report and defines the apparel specialist's identity for the years ahead. The continued commitment to sustainability is proving to be a successful model, particularly in light of the ongoing global crises affecting the economy and society during the 2025 reporting year. “We are convinced that sustainability and responsibility make a significant contribution to overcoming the challenges of our time,” says Johann Trischberger, chief operating officer of OLYMP Bezner KG. “For too long, companies have focused on regulations and the associated expenses. The primary goal of sustainability is to protect our environment and climate while taking responsibility for people. This is essential for us and future generations to look forward to a liveable future,” Trischberger explains, describing OLYMP's motivation.

Through this voluntary reporting, the company deliberately allows for comparison with other firms that have mandatory reporting obligations. It transparently documents the impact of its business activities on the environment and society. The comprehensive sustainability statement is aligned with the European Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and discloses the data points specified by the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), where available.

The 2025 report focuses on ecological and social criteria in product development and manufacturing. OLYMP relies on close collaboration with its long-standing partners in the global supply chain to promote climate and environmental protection, as well as fairer working conditions. The Swabian family-owned company is also meeting the changing needs of its customers. More sustainable product features are becoming increasingly important purchasing criteria, fostering long-term brand loyalty among target audiences. From autumn 2026, OLYMP will pursue this path more consistently. The company will communicate these attributes on every item through optimised product information and textile labelling based on recognised and reliable certifications.

Since 2014, OLYMP has regularly informed the public through a Social and Responsibility Report on the working condition standards within its supply chain and how these are ensured and monitored. Since 2019, OLYMP has also transparently reported on the carbon footprint of its Bietigheim-Bissingen headquarters in a dedicated site report. Both documents were consolidated into the first OLYMP Sustainability Report in 2021. While the fashion brand's sustainability reports for 2022 and 2023 were based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, the 2024 and 2025 reports are aligned with the CSRD.

The new OLYMP 2025 Sustainability Report is available on the OLYMP website.

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