Omnichannel Commerce: 3 Ways to Scale Your Online Sales

With social platforms expanding their capabilities and digital marketplaces gaining popularity, how can new fashion brands take advantage of these changes?

You’ve probably heard of omnichannel commerce — which offers customers a connected buying experience across all channels. And a ‘must have’ for retailers on their path to online success, especially in the fashion world.

If you are not convinced yet, have a look at the numbers:

58% revenue growth seen by retailers selling on an ecommerce site after adding a marketplace

69% of consumers expect businesses to offer new ways to get existing products/ services

250% higher engagement earned by marketing across three or more channels

So how can you take advantage of these trends?

Connect to the right social platforms

Social media is an essential element of any digital marketing campaign. And now, as consumer expectations have evolved and the tools have grown more robust, businesses can actively advertise and sell products directly on their social media channels.

The leading platforms for fashion retailers are Meta (mainly Facebook and Instagram) and TikTok. For example, the latest data shows that Meta brands reach a combined 3.6 billion people each month. And TikTok now offers a highly efficient path to checkout: advertising and selling, all from one convenient location.

The best way to connect with these platforms is to pick an ecommerce platform that offers native integrations to these channels. That way you can easily sync your product catalogue and start selling faster.

Expand your reach with marketplaces

You are probably familiar with making purchases on Amazon, but did you know that 49% of product searches today happen on Amazon? At this point, brands can no longer afford not to be there if they want to be discovered by more shoppers.

Plus, marketplaces are also a great way to experiment and start selling in new countries without the need to build an entirely new storefront.

The best way to pull and manage your product information is to use a feed management platform. They have direct integrations with the marketplaces that can connect directly with your ecommerce site, so you don’t need to duplicate your inventory management efforts.

Get listed on search engines

As search engine algorithms and data capturing have grown more advanced, search engines like Google and Bing have begun offering shoppers the opportunity to purchase products on their platforms.

For instance, 75% of global shoppers use a Google product weekly to help with their shopping. Reaching your buyers at this crucial stage in the purchasing journey could mean the difference between a sale and a missed opportunity.

To sell on Google in addition to your online store, you’ll need an ecommerce platform that allows you to add your products to Google easily — and ideally for free. Syncing inventories, SKUs, and products can be a huge time saver and can also help improve customer satisfaction.

What is the next step for your business?

Upon first entering the omnichannel landscape, we often see merchants casting the broadest net on platforms like Amazon, Google and Facebook. You can test, learn, and gather data and insights about your customers’ preferences and online behaviours. This knowledge will allow you to focus on the most relevant channels for your brand.

To get started selling on all those channels, find an ecommerce platform with simple integrations available so that you can launch and manage everything from one place.