Oracle Partnership Positions Irisphera as Enterprise AI Leader in Fashion Retail

Irisphera, the fashion-tech company transforming how consumers experience fashion online, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Oracle. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in the company’s development and positions Irisphera as a leading enterprise-ready AI infrastructure provider shaping the future of global fashion commerce.

As the retail industry continues to face rising return rates, increasing operational costs, sustainability pressures and intense competition between brands, Irisphera addresses what it identifies as a core structural inefficiency in online fashion: uncertainty at the moment of purchase.

Its AI-powered Virtual Try-On technology enables consumers to visualize garments on their own image within seconds with hyper-realistic accuracy. This transforms online shopping from passive browsing into confident, informed decision-making.

According to Oracle: “If you are looking for the latest AI tool to help customers with their fashion purchases then you should certainly visit Irisphera. It really helps with purchasing clothing online”

The impact of the technology extends beyond customer experience. By eliminating uncertainty before checkout and enabling more confident purchase decisions, Irisphera states that brands can reduce returns by up to 30 percent, achieve conversion rates up to three times higher, minimize waste from reverse logistics, and improve profitability at scale.

From consumer feature to enterprise-grade retail infrastructure

Rather than positioning itself as a standard e-commerce feature, Irisphera defines its solution as enterprise-grade fit intelligence infrastructure: a scalable AI layer designed for the next generation of digital retail.

Through its partnership with Oracle, Irisphera gains access to enterprise-level retail environments and global infrastructure capabilities. This accelerates its international expansion and reinforces its position within the growing landscape of AI-driven infrastructure providers in fashion commerce.

The company is currently active across Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South America, including markets such as the United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal, Austria, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Indonesia and Colombia.

A Middle East partner added: “We highly recommend Irisphera to any brand looking to elevate their digital shopping experience with cutting-edge solutions”

To date, and supported by ecosystems including NVIDIA Inception and Oracle, Irisphera has processed more than 50,000 SKUs across multiple retail ecosystems. The platform integrates seamlessly within approximately 10 seconds into systems such as Shopify and WooCommerce, while the company is also in active discussions with enterprise-level fashion groups and global retail operators.

Built with a privacy-first architecture, the platform allows users to explore fit and styling without uploading personal imagery, while still delivering realistic silhouette and proportion visualization.

Real-world adoption and growing user engagement

Recent activations in the United States further demonstrated the growing demand for immersive AI-driven retail experiences. By combining Virtual Try-On technology with in-store activations and AI-powered experiences, Irisphera generated more than 500 interactions in just two days, with users repeatedly returning throughout the mall experience to test new looks and combinations.

At the same time, the number of active Irisphera users across its ecosystem became four times higher compared to the previous month, reinforcing a broader shift already taking place within fashion retail.

As Antonia Dumitriu, Co-founder and CEO of Irisphera, stated: “The future of commerce is no longer static, but intelligent, interactive, and personalized.”

Dumitriu, one of the emerging voices in fashion-tech, studied at Istituto Marangoni Milano and approaches the problem from a fashion-first perspective rather than an engineering-only lens. According to her, the industry has long excelled at creating online inspiration but has struggled to provide certainty at the moment of purchase. She believes fashion is now entering a new era in which fit intelligence becomes core retail infrastructure rather than an optional enhancement.

Credits: Irisphera

The core problem: uncertainty in fashion retail

“The biggest problem in fashion today is not demand, it’s uncertainty,” said Antonia Dumitriu.

Industry statistics indicate that 53 percent of shoppers return products due to sizing and fitting issues.

“Customers don’t return products because they don’t want them. They return them because the product doesn’t look or feel the way they expected,” she added. “Irisphera exists to eliminate that uncertainty before the purchase even happens.”

She continued: “Through our partnership with Oracle, we are scaling Irisphera as enterprise-ready AI infrastructure for the future of fashion retail.”

“The brands that will lead the next generation of commerce are the ones capable of delivering certainty, personalization, and precision at scale.”

Industry shift: from static commerce to intelligent retail

The partnership was officially introduced during an Oracle ecosystem event focused on AI, cloud infrastructure, modernization and enterprise innovation, where Irisphera presented its technology alongside global ecosystem partners.

As fashion continues to operate across both digital and physical environments, customer expectations are shifting rapidly. Shoppers now expect the confidence of in-store shopping without friction.

For brands aiming to lead in this environment, Virtual Try-On is no longer a futuristic extra. It is increasingly becoming a conversion tool, a return-reduction mechanism and a competitive advantage accessible not only to global giants, but also to mid-market and independent brands.

As brands expand their online presence, they require scalable systems capable of improving precision, reducing inefficiencies and supporting profitability at enterprise scale.

Within this transformation, Irisphera positions itself not as an add-on, but as infrastructure for the future of fashion commerce.

Credits: Irisphera

About Irisphera

Irisphera is a fashion-tech company redefining how customers experience fashion online. Through advanced Virtual Try-On technology, the platform enables users to visualize garments directly on their own image, transforming the way they understand size, fit, silhouette, proportion and styling before making a purchase.

The company’s proprietary technology differentiates Irisphera from many solutions entering the market. Built over the past four years, the platform aims to bring more precision, confidence and efficiency to online fashion retail.

Rather than functioning as a simple e-commerce add-on, Irisphera is designed as scalable retail infrastructure combining AI styling, hyper-realistic and ultra-fast Virtual Try-On, and immersive shopping experiences across both digital and physical retail environments. It supports the entire consumer decision-making journey, from discovery to confident purchase.

By introducing a new layer of clarity into the digital shopping journey, Irisphera shifts the experience from passive browsing into informed decision-making. The result is greater confidence, faster purchase decisions and more personalized interactions with fashion online. For brands, this translates into higher conversion rates, reduced returns and a more efficient, performance-driven e-commerce environment.

At its core, Irisphera bridges the gap between visual inspiration and personal certainty, redefining digital fashion not just as a space for discovery, but as a space for decisive, confident choice.

Book here your free demo with the CEO and discover how leading brands are using AI to improve margins.

Antonia Dumitriu CEO & Co-founder: https://www.linkedin.com/in/antoniadumitriu/

Follow Irisphera on LinkedIn for the Latest Updates: https://www.linkedin.com/company/irisphera/

https://irisphera.com/