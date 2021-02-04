Pandemic recovery to boost cotton production in 2021

Global cotton production is expected to decline by 8 percent to 24 million tonnes in the coming season, with double-digit decreases in projected in the United States, Brazil, Pakistan, West Africa, Turkey and Uzbekistan, according to figures released by the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC).

Because some of those decreases are expected to be in consuming countries that rely on domestic production to feed their mills, global trade is projected to rebound in 2021 to 9.3 million tonnes. Two of the world’s top exporters, the USA and Brazil, are estimated to see 45 percent and 17 percent increases this year.

About the International Cotton Advisory Committee

Founded in 1939, the ICAC is an association of cotton producing, consuming and trading countries. It acts as a catalyst for change by helping member countries maintain a healthy world cotton economy, provides transparency to the world cotton market by serving as a clearinghouse for technical information on cotton production, and serves as a forum for discussing cotton issues of international significance.

Image via Pexels