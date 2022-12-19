Pangaia receives B Corp certification

Pangaia, a materials science and fashion company, has received B Corp certification, a status that it meets B Lab’s system in purpose and profit.

The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.

“For Pangaia, a young company with purpose at its core, achieving B Corp certification is a major milestone, especially so early into our journey. B Corp’s framework supports our on-going mission to inspire and accelerate an Earth-positive future and ensures that we continue to do business differently, prioritizing the planet and its people,” said Maria Srivastava, Pangaia Chief Impact Officer.

Pangaia creates garments which solve an environmental problem of the industry, such as climate positive products that require less energy and water usage during production.

Currently over 6,000 businesses globally have certified as a B Corp, with over 1,000 companies in the UK, including many well-known brands.