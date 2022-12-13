Pentland Brands shares ‘100-1-0’ sustainability progress

Pentland Brands, which owns sports, outdoor and lifestyle brands including Speedo, Berghaus, and Ellesse, is driving forward its ‘100-1-0’ sustainable strategy launched at the end of 2021 by sharing its progress over the last 12 months.

In the last year, Pentland Brands states it has made “significant progress” on its sustainability plans, set by its ‘100-1-0’ strategy. This includes signing up Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and is currently working to verify its emissions targets, which will provide a clear roadmap to reduce its impact in line with the Paris Agreement goals.

This is part of its goals to become a net-zero business by 2032 to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Pentland Brands business, with the company adding that “significant investment” is also being made in tools to support carbon data mapping and tracking in 2023.

Image: Berghaus

Other highlights of its progress include impacting 16 million customers through its initiatives to help people "live positive, active, sustainable lifestyles". These initiatives include Speedo’s ‘Outsiders Club’ campaign shining a light on the joy of swimming outdoors, as well as Berghaus’ free repair service ‘Repairhaus,’ which has already repaired 5,000 items to keep gear in use and out of landfill.

Kickers also launched its first 100 percent vegan ‘Back to School’ collection and launched a collaboration with pre-loved platform Reskinned, which helps consumers give their Kickers a new life by trading them in to be refurbished or recycled. While Ellesse launched a tennis court regeneration project and Canterbury’s ‘Future Fund’ supported grassroots rugby.

Image: Pentland Brands; Kickers

Pentland Brands also reveals that it has helped improve the lives of 165,000 people in its global communities in 2022. This includes Speedo’s ‘Swim United’ scheme ensuring that young people leaving primary school can swim 25 metres. The brand funded swimming and essential water safety skills sessions for over 4,500 children in the UK, France and South Africa in 2022, and is adding new programmes in the US and Australia in 2023.

Image: Pentland Brands; Speedo

While Canterbury’s ‘Fair Game’ campaign, which assists UK families struggling during the cost-of-living crisis, provided 332 schools and charities with free P.E kits through its partner In Kind Direct . The brand also continued its support of the IRFU ‘Give It A Try’ programme, helping girls aged 8-14 to learn rugby.

In addition, this year brands across the Pentland Brands portfolio donated nearly 110,000 products across 12 global regions to support those in need.

These commitments are part of its action plan revealed last November focused on three main targets - to help 100 million of its customers live positive, active, sustainable lifestyles, to improve the lives of one million people in its communities, and to be a net-zero business by 2032.

The company has also made “collective accountability” a priority, with all brands, team and employee personal development plans now including annual positive business targets. Its employee annual bonus scheme has been changed to only trigger if the business delivers those targets, regardless of the sales revenue and profit targets achieved.

Sara Brennan, positive business director at Pentland Brands, said in a statement: “While it can sometimes be easy to set ambitious goals, using them as criteria for employee and business success demonstrates we’re taking action in the areas where we can make a genuine impact. While we know there’s always more to do, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to sharing how we continue to deliver for people and our planet in 2023.”

As well as owning Speedo, Berghaus, Canterbury of New Zealand, Endura, Ellesse, SeaVees, and Mitre, Pentland Brands is also the UK licensee for Kickers and has a joint venture partnership for Lacoste footwear. Its products are available in over 190 countries and are sold either directly by group companies or are represented by licensees and distributors.