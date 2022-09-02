Canterbury calls on brands to provide free PE kits

Canterbury, part of Pentland Brands, has launched a ‘Fair Game’ initiative calling on brands to give every UK school child a free PE kit to support struggling families during the cost-of-living crisis.

To kickstart the campaign, the rugby brand is donating 100,000 pounds worth of sports kit to UK schools through charity partner In Kind Direct, while calling on other sportswear brands to do the same to level the playing field for children.

With inflation set to hit a 40-year high and the average school uniform for secondary school children already costing 337 pounds per year, many parents are struggling to afford school uniforms or PE kits for their children, explained Canterbury. Without sports kits, children can’t participate in PE lessons or school sports, which can have both physical and mental repercussions.

Jack Richardson, vice president at Canterbury, said in a statement: “We believe that everybody should have access to all sports, but the cost-of-living crisis is causing families to make uncomfortable decisions about what they can afford. For those who are struggling, buying a brand-new PE kit may not be an option.

“Canterbury’s ‘Fair Game’ initiative intends to make sure that every school child in the UK can continue to experience all the incredible benefits of sport, preserving a generation of future players that could otherwise be lost. That’s why we’re calling on brands and businesses to back our initiative to donate free PE kit to schools in the UK, so every child has the chance to find and play a sport they love.”

Rosanne Gray, chief executive of In Kind Direct, added: “We’re so pleased that Canterbury is committing to support In Kind Direct through the Fair Game campaign, at what is such a critical time for families across the UK. Physical exercise is so important in maintaining good mental health and keeping active helps children’s long-term development.

“We know that there’s an increasing need for sports kits, so this donation will allow us to help even more schools and support more families who are struggling during the cost-of-living crisis.”