Perfectly Basics expands on all levels after steady growth phase

For Perfectly Basics (PB), running a successful online shop in fashion stands for growth and innovation, while preserving the characteristics that make PB unique: inspiring customers with the endless possibilities of styling and providing in next level service. Since the COVID pandemic, PB has gone through a steady growth of thirty percent per year, which now means that it’s time for a next step in renewal and expansion, so more women can be introduced – and will probably become fans of – PB’s unique vision on online shopping.

Wider range of sizes

Expansion is a leading factor on all fronts. To start with, PB has broadened their size range; many brands are now available up to a size 44, with newcomer brand VIVEH (by influencer Vivian Hoorn) even offering a size range up to 50. Anything to inspire all women with PB’s uniquely curated collection of fashion essentials, beauty and more.

Technological development

To realize the future growth that PB envisions, after years of in-house (tech) development, it’s now time to replace the monolithic tech platform and cross over to a more scalable data structure. PB’s dedication to the use of progressive techniques started years ago. They’ve experienced firsthand how AI-driven image processing – endearingly called TEUN.io – can help to make workflows more efficient, but most of all more customer oriented. This era of technical headless and API possibilities, has fed the desire to apply these on multi levels – the Microsoft landscape being one of them. In 2023 that desire is becoming a reality as behind the scenes, PB is working on this transition on a daily base with a capable team, aiming to commence in 2024.

Growing team

Growth also entails expansion of the PB family, with a focus on reeling in more E-commerce and technological expertise. Taking into account the parallel growth of the collection, extra housing has become necessary. So, as of April 1st PB has been able to add the neighboring building to their headquarters, doubling the amount of square meters and enabling a complete rearrangement of the warehouse. Despite the ongoing expansion and many developments in areas like E-commerce, PB stays true to their personal approach to entrepreneurship in the vast world of online fashion, still believing that ‘the human touch’ is of great importance. Even after seventeen years, Peter and Birgit still enjoy full ownership and know how to convey their energy, enthusiasm and ambition onto their team that counts over fifty employees today. “We think our experienced and driven team is ready for this next phase and we always take their thoughts and ideas into account,” Peter says. A flat organization with an open culture with plenty of room for individual contribution. No wonder that finding the right people for the continuous expansion of their team has never been an issue for PB, with plenty of new vacancies appearing regularly.