Personal shopper platform Threads Styling acquired by Chalhoub Group

Dubai-based Chalhoub Group announced it has acquired a majority stake in Threads Styling, a digital luxury player that sells high-end wares via a personal shopping platform.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however Threads Styling Ltd posted revenue of 46 million pounds in 2021, and sells everything from fine jewellery to hard to find and one-off luxury items. In addition to founder and CEO, Sophie Hill, Chalhoub Group will be the only shareholder.

Threads was one of the first luxury businesses to pioneer chat-based e-commerce, selling nearly 50 percent of goods via social media and direct messaging.

Style content for Millenials and Get Z

A statement released by Chalhoub Group said Threads Styling goes above and beyond traditional retail to offer a unique social-first personal shopping service. Threads creates market leading style content to inspire Millennial and Gen Z clients across its channels including Instagram, Snap and TikTok where Threads successfully positions itself as an authentic voice in fashion.

This partnership reinforces Chalhoub Group’s digital acceleration drive and investment in digital platforms, expands its existing online ecosystem, and brings new capabilities and opportunities for customer engagement and personalization. Chalhoub Group’s deep customer and market knowledge combined with Threads Styling’s high-touch customer experience and online presence will provide outstanding experience to consumers and brand partners and offer exciting developments ahead.

Commenting on the acquisition, Sharmila Murat, Chief Investment Officer at Chalhoub Group said: “This partnership is a key milestone in our strategy to expand our digital presence and global reach, while staying focused on delivering exceptional experiences for our luxury consumers, and inspiring and influencing a global audience through innovative and engaging digital content.”

Sophie Hill, Founder and CEO of Threads Styling, said: “We are excited to partner with Chalhoub Group to further strengthen our proposition within the GCC. We have such a loyal customer base in the region and with Chalhoub Group’s presence in the market we have a unique opportunity to enhance our capabilities and continue Threads Styling’s journey alongside a strategic partner”.

Chalhoub Group was founded in Damascus in the 1950s and was instrumental in establishing luxury retail in the Middle East, forging partnership with brands including Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Christian Louboutin.