Personal shopping service Outfittery expands to the UK

Personal shopping service Outfittery has entered the UK market with the launch of a dedicated webstore.

The move marks the tenth market for Outfittery, which alongside its home market of Germany has a presence in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, France, Austria, and Switzerland.

The company’s expansion to the UK was originally reported by Retail Week.

Outfittery is an online shopping service pairing consumers with personal stylists who curate products based on their personal style and budget.

Shoppers can preview the outfit box selected by the stylist and either make changes or approve the selection for delivery.

They can then try on the garments at home, paying for those they like and sending any back they don’t free of charge.