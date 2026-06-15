Pitti Uomo 110: How Kutetailor is building the operating system for modern tailoring

For decades, made-to-measure tailoring has been defined by craftsmanship.

Today, the challenge is no longer craftsmanship alone—it is scalability.

As retailers and brands face growing demand for personalization, many are struggling to bridge the gap between customer customization and manufacturing execution. Long lead times, fragmented workflows, inconsistent fit standards, and operational complexity often make customization difficult to scale profitably.

Kutetailor believes the future of tailoring depends on something more than garments: a digital infrastructure capable of turning individual customer preferences into efficient, repeatable, and scalable production.

At Pitti Uomo 110, Kutetailor will showcase how data, digital customization, and smart manufacturing are reshaping the made-to-measure industry—helping retailers and brands transform customization from a service into a scalable business model.

Building a Digital Manufacturing Ecosystem

With more than 30 years of experience in garment manufacturing, Kutetailor has evolved beyond traditional production to develop a technology-enabled ecosystem for customized apparel.

Today, the company serves more than 1,000 clients worldwide, including independent tailors, menswear retailers, fashion brands, and uniform suppliers.

Supported by a workforce of over 2,000 employees and a daily production capacity exceeding 3,000 suits, Kutetailor combines tailoring expertise with digital systems and advanced manufacturing technologies.

At the core of the company’s model is an integrated workflow that connects customer customization, pattern engineering, production planning, and manufacturing execution.

Rather than treating customization as a series of manual processes, Kutetailor has developed a structured operating model that enables personalized garments to be produced with the consistency, speed, and efficiency traditionally associated with large-scale manufacturing.

Credits: Kutetailor

Technology Designed for Customization at Scale

Kutetailor’s manufacturing system is built specifically for made-to-measure production.

Key capabilities include:

7-day lead time for Made-to-Measure garments

No minimum order requirement for MTM production

Trillion-data-driven CAD pattern library for fit optimization

More than 20 proprietary laser-cutting systems for precision manufacturing

Over 400 production processes supported by 11 quality-control stages

Digital customization and order-management tools that connect customers directly with production

By integrating customization, pattern development, and manufacturing into a single workflow, Kutetailor helps businesses reduce complexity while maintaining the flexibility expected from personalized apparel.

Credits: Kutetailor

Flexible Manufacturing for Different Business Models

Recognizing that different businesses require different production strategies, Kutetailor offers multiple manufacturing solutions.

MTM (Made-to-Measure)

7-day delivery

Minimum order quantity: 1 piece

One-to-one product development support

MTO (Made-to-Order)

14-day delivery

Minimum order quantity: 30 pieces

RTW (Ready-to-Wear)

30-day delivery

Minimum order quantity: 300 pieces

Developed using tailoring-level construction standards

Private Label & Co-Development

Customized product development and manufacturing solutions tailored to the needs of brands, retailers, and tailoring businesses.

Credits: Kutetailor

Meet Kutetailor at Pitti Uomo 110

Visitors to Booth 37 will have the opportunity to explore not only Kutetailor’s latest collections, but also the technology and systems behind them.

Highlights include:

Spring/Summer 2027 tailored collections

Thousands of premium fabric options from leading mills

Digital customization tools for retailers, tailors, and brands

Data-driven pattern engineering and fit development

Smart manufacturing workflows designed for made-to-measure production

Scalable MTM, MTO, RTW, and Private Label solutions

A production ecosystem built to support customization at scale

Whether you are looking for a manufacturing partner, exploring private-label opportunities, expanding your made-to-measure business, or searching for more efficient production solutions, the Kutetailor team welcomes you to connect in Florence.

Visit Us at Pitti Uomo 110

Booth 37

16–19 June 2026

Florence, Italy

As personalization continues to reshape the apparel industry, the future of tailoring will depend not only on craftsmanship, but also on the systems that make customization scalable.

Visit Booth 37 to discover how Kutetailor is helping retailers, brands, and tailoring businesses transform customization into a more efficient, flexible, and profitable business model.