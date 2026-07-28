Playtime: How uncertainty is changing kidswear buying

As Playtime hosts another edition of its trade show in New York City, buyers are cautious about stock and delivery — a trend seen across different sectors of the apparel industry, currently dealing with the unpredictability of US market tariffs.

“Buyers currently have short visibility on geopolitical changes. It's difficult to anticipate what will happen and how it will affect them. They have to build collections that respond to the needs of their customers, while also respecting the price points, limiting their stock, and requiring on-time deliveries,” Playtime’s show director Chantal Danguillaume told FashionUnited.

To manage the uncertainty, brands started to offer different drops throughout the year, Danguillaume said, allowing for greater flexibility. Meanwhile, buyers are also focusing on raising brand awareness and paying attention to standards regarding quality, sustainability, and legacy.

According to the United States Fashion Industry Association (USFIA)’s Fashion Industry Benchmarking Study published in July, 92 percent of business owners rated “Protectionist U.S. trade policies and related policy uncertainty, including the impact of the Trump tariffs” as one of their top two business challenges in 2026. These challenges are also keeping international brands away, Danguillaume said.

“We can see that international brands are struggling with the US market tariffs and trade tensions. The ones who decide to work in the US are well prepared and ready to play the game. There is still a strong appetite for the market, but some brands feel there are too many obstacles at the moment, so they are postponing opening to the US market,” Danguillaume said.

Playtime Fest

For summer 2026, Playtime launched Playtime Fest, an attempt to make the classic trade show format more fun for buyers. In New York, the show’s lineup featured over 270 brands covering product categories from fashion to lifestyle, shoes to accessories, and parenthood through newborns.

Chantal Danguillaume Credits: Playtime

“Playtime Fest came naturally to us for the theme this season. It's all about good summer vibes, bringing people together from around the world, and trying to make it a fun, joyful, exciting, and relaxed experience. We are not simply a trade show. We try to offer exhibitors and visitors activations centered around fashion, emotions, and inspiring moments,” Danguillaume said.

On the floor, buyers are looking for what their clients want to buy, and concept stores have risen as one of the biggest trends of the year. “We’ve seen an increase in the number of concept stores that allow their customers to find everything they’re looking for in one place. Lifestyle products are also a great way to draw customers in. Then they’re able to discover fashion and accessories at the same time, leading to additional purchases,” she said.

The case for kids’ footwear

Among all the categories showcased at Playtime, kids’ footwear seems to have the stronger case for in-store shopping, as parents still prefer to buy where their kids can try the shoes on.

“Today we’re seeing footwear play a key role in styling, with no outfit being complete without the right pair of shoes. Quality is extremely important when it comes to children’s shoes as well, so being able to feel the materials and how they conform to children's feet is important. It’s something parents prefer to buy new, rather than in the resale market. We’re also seeing a lot of fashion brands collaborating with footwear labels, for example, The Campamento and Veja, Tinycottons and Victoria, and Bobo Choses and Camper to name just a few,” Danguillaume said.

As for fashion trends, exhibitors have brought everything for minimalists or maximalists. “The total looks are not to be missed! Matching sets covered in prints are really standing out this season. Bold color combinations are standing out as well, and barefoot styles for shoes and a resurgence of backpacks,” she said.

Playtime Fest New York runs through Tuesday at Metropolitan Pavilion. The event will then travel to Los Angeles, opening its doors from August 2 to 4.