Polimoda - The Role of Creativity in a Changing World

On Tuesday, October 12 at 4:00 pm (CET), Polimoda Director Massimiliano Giornetti and Central Saint Martins Dean Jeremy Till will join the online talk “The Role of Creativity in a Changing World.”

Guided by the moderator, the Creative Consultant Mimma Viglezio, the Webinar touches upon the issues that stem from working and creating in a challenging world where bad news about the environment, politics, social unrest, fake news are what artists are fed off on a daily basis; how is this influencing their creativity?

The Webinar explores the role of teaching, and guiding students to channel their creativity towards something relevant, that can be built, made or worn.