‘Polishing the diamond’: How VIVEH is shaping its future with purpose and precision

When Dutch photographer and model Vivian Hoorn founded VIVEH in 2022, she didn’t just launch another fashion brand—she set out to challenge the industry’s deeply ingrained beauty standards. Seeing a gap in the market for premium, timeless fashion designed for all women, she created a collection that celebrates the female form without limitations.

Now, as the label prepares to relaunch its website and refine its identity in mid-February, these strategic updates aim to sharpen its message and ensure consistency across all brand assets. To explore this evolution, FashionUnited spoke with Rebecca Cangi, Brand Manager at VIVEH, and Nicholas Hurenkamp, founder and CEO of VIVEH and Coutured, a company specializing in building industry-leading product brands, about the brand’s direction, its commitment to craftsmanship, and the broader vision guiding its future.

Born from a market need

VIVEH emerged from a personal frustration with industry sizing conventions that often exclude many women. “Vivian’s inspiration for VIVEH came from her own experience navigating fashion,” says Hurenkamp. “She was a size 42 and found it absurd that she was categorized as ‘plus size.’ That disconnect between sizing standards and real women’s bodies became the catalyst for the brand.”

From the outset, the label benefited from deep industry knowledge. With an established supply chain sourcing high-quality fabrics from European and Italian mills and a strong production base in Portugal, the brand was positioned for success. Its commitment to locally sourced, high-end craftsmanship ensures timeless, durable pieces that align with contemporary values.

Fashion that adapts to women’s lives

A core pillar of VIVEH’s design philosophy is versatility. The brand’s garments are structured to transform throughout the day, making them suitable for various occasions. “Our best-selling tops can be worn in multiple ways—off-shoulder for an evening event or with a structured neckline for work,” says Cangi. “Women experience clothes differently throughout the day. Our pieces reflect that reality by offering flexibility—whether it's adapting to changing body shapes or seamlessly transitioning from work to social events.”

Pattern-making also plays a crucial role in achieving the perfect fit. Unlike many brands that scale up from a smaller base size, VIVEH starts with a size 42, ensuring well-balanced proportions across its entire range—an approach that enhances both comfort and wearability for a diverse customer base.

Refining the brand: A strategic evolution

Three years after its launch, VIVEH is refining its brand identity—not rebranding, but simply adapting to the times. “We had a diamond, but now we’re polishing it,” says Hurenkamp. The brand’s core DNA remains intact, but the focus is now on more precise messaging and visual coherence. Part of this refinement involves highlighting VIVEH’s key attributes—versatility, timeless design, and premium materials—through clearer storytelling and a more structured marketing approach.

One significant shift is a greater emphasis on movement and real-life wear in brand imagery. Instead of traditional, static luxury fashion photography, upcoming campaigns will showcase how VIVEH pieces function in everyday life. “We want our visuals to reflect the way women actually wear our clothes—dynamically, comfortably, and elegantly,” explains Cangi.

Central to the brand's evolution is a renewed focus on digital storytelling. The updated website will introduce ‘Studio Notes’, a resource hub where customers can access textile education, garment care tips, and deeper insights into VIVEH's craftsmanship. Alongside this, a dedicated community space will provide a platform for conversations around body positivity, personal style, and women’s empowerment. A loyalty initiative will center on engagement rather than traditional rewards, offering exclusive content, interviews, and fostering deeper connections between VIVEH and its customers.

Expansion into B2B and international markets

Initially focused on direct-to-consumer sales, VIVEH is now expanding into B2B wholesale due to strong demand. The brand has gained rapid traction in the Netherlands, Norway and has recently appointed distributors in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, and Belgium. Germany is a key market for future expansion, given its strong e-commerce performance. Retail partnerships are a cornerstone of this strategy. By working with a diverse range of sales agencies, including many female-led ones, VIVEH fosters open discussions about its identity as a women’s brand while remaining open to new partnerships.

“We don't just place our products in stores—we engage with our B2B partners,” says Cangi. The label’s flexible supply chain allows for rapid replenishment tailored to regional market needs, strengthening its relationships with boutique retailers. Long-term visions include opening a flagship store, offering a physical space where customers can fully experience the brand.

Seeking new agency partnerships in Germany and Italy

VIVEH is expanding into Germany and Italy and is actively pursuing representation in these key markets. The brand seeks distribution partners with strong networks in the premium fashion sector—those who share its values and can connect its collection with the right retailers. By collaborating with experienced agencies, the label aims to strengthen its market presence and refine its localized strategies. For VIVEH, the future isn’t only about fashion—it’s about reshaping the conversation around it.