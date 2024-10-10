Prepare for Producer Responsibility: is your brand compliant?

The textile industry is on the brink of significant changes, especially in terms of sustainability and circularity. For companies in fashion, it's crucial to stay informed about new laws and regulations, such as Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for textiles. But what exactly does this entail, and what does it mean for your brand?

Circularity targets for the textile sector

The EU has set ambitious goals: by 2025, at least 50% of textiles put on the Dutch market must be recycled or reused, increasing to 75% by 2030. These targets focus on reuse, recycling, and fibre-to-fibre recycling. Many fashion companies may ask: Why do we need to comply with this? The answer is straightforward: the circular transition is no longer optional—it’s mandated by the EU. In the Netherlands, this is formalized through the EPR Textiles Decree.

What is producer responsibility?

EPR, or Extended Producer Responsibility, means that once you place textiles on the market, you're responsible for what happens to them at the end of their life cycle, including their collection, reuse, and recycling. Common misconception: "But I don't produce textiles myself, I only sell them. Do I still have producer responsibility?"

Answer: Yes! Even if you only sell textiles, you're considered a producer under the law if you're the first to market these products.

Do you have producer responsibility?

If you manufacture, import, or sell textile products, it's essential to determine whether you're subject to EPR. Producer responsibility means that the first party to place textiles on the market is accountable for their collection and disposal when the consumer is ready to discard them.

What are the obligations?

Producer responsibility comes with specific obligations:

Registering with the national producer registry.

Reporting the quantity of textiles you put on the market.

Paying contributions for the collection and processing of discarded textiles.

Not all textiles fall under EPR. Specifically, it covers clothing, bed linen, table linen, and household linen. These items must be reported by category. The volume of textiles you sell will determine the contribution you pay for sustainable processing, so maintaining detailed records—including the weight of products sold—is essential.

Joining producer collectives

While you can fulfill your producer responsibility individually, it's often more efficient to do so collectively. In the Netherlands, there are three producer collectives you can join, each with its own approach and objectives. It's a good idea to consult with them to find the best fit for your business.

If you already have a well-functioning return system for your products, you may be able to integrate it into a collective. In other EU countries, there is usually only one producer collective per country, simplifying the decision-making process.

What if you sell in multiple countries?

EPR systems are being introduced across other EU nations to meet European targets. If you sell textiles in multiple countries, you'll need to register and report in each one. Joining a producer collective is often the most convenient option—and in some cases, even mandatory. Therefore, it's essential to understand where your responsibilities lie, as it can become complex for brands operating internationally.

Weee Netherlands offers support

Complying with EPR requirements can be administratively burdensome. Weee Netherlands offers support to companies in managing these responsibilities. With our consultancy and services, we ensure you stay compliant in the Netherlands and across other EU countries, providing a single point of contact for everything related to producer responsibility.

Our message: Know whether you have producer responsibility, even if you only sell. Weee Netherlands can help you become and stay compliant.