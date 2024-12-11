Prepare for the DPP now: Unlocking EU Digital Product Passport value

Are you ready for the Digital Product Passport (DPP)? This new EU regulation is poised to reshape the fashion industry, demanding unprecedented transparency and traceability throughout the supply chain. The European Union's upcoming Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulation- going into effect as early as 2027- is set to revolutionize how products are tracked and traced throughout their entire lifecycle, impacting businesses globally.

Why DPPs Matter for a more transparent and sustainable future in fashion industry

The DPP is a digital record that provides detailed information about a product’s lifecycle, from production to disposal. It aims to enhance transparency, traceability, and sustainability in the supply chain. Implementing DPPs requires significant investment in technology and infrastructure, as well as collaboration across the supply chain to ensure accurate and comprehensive data collection. With Certilogo’s comprehensive end-to-end secure and turn-key solutions brands are able to implement a compliant Digital Product Passport (DPP) without added complexity. Built on decades of experience, the future-proof DPP is adaptable to every brand’s needs, and provides flexibility with add-on services such as secure digital authentication and resale or repair that enhance consumer engagement and safeguard product value.

Credits: Certilogo

Benefits of a future-proof Digital Product Passport:

Enhanced Supply Chain Transparency: Certilogo supports brands track the necessary supply chain information in order to ensure EU DPP compliance and helps them showcase product data in consumer-relevant, engaging experiences that deliver transparency and build trust. This transparency is essential for meeting the DPP's stringent upstream traceability requirements and building connections with customers founded on trust.

Efficient Data Management: Collecting and managing the vast amount of data required for a DPP can be daunting. It is important that brands choose a partner that simplifies this process, ensuring data accuracy and compliance while minimizing administrative burden.

Elevated Consumer Engagement: DPPs empower consumers with access to detailed product information, fostering transparency and building stronger brand relationships. An engaging customer experience can enable brands to share compelling stories and personalized experiences directly with their customers.

Assured Regulatory Compliance: Navigating the complexities of evolving regulations can be challenging. Certilogo stays ahead of the curve, ensuring your DPPs meet all necessary requirements and helping you avoid potential penalties.

Unlocking Circularity: secure end-to-end and turn-key DPPs powered by Certilogo enable brands to embrace circular business models by facilitating product repair, resale, and recycling, aligning with the growing consumer demand for sustainable practices.

Protecting Brands and Consumers: embedding authentication into DPPs not only ensures product authenticity but also enhances consumer trust and engagement and is a bedrock element of a future-proof solution. The integration of secure digital authentication enhances commercial traceability by allowing brands to monitor their supply chain effectively, ensuring that products reach consumers through legitimate channels. This not only protects brand integrity but also provides valuable insights into product distribution and lifecycle.

Allowing maximum flexibility: Certilogo offers two end-to-end DPP solutions catered to brands evolving needs.

The secure DPP, which ensures compliance, together with upstream and downstream services as well as secure digital authentication, guaranteeing that the experience is trustworthy, and protects brands value and customers

The turn-key DPP, an integrated and customizable solution that reduces complexity by seamlessly ensuring compliance together with upstream and downstream services, with the flexibility to activate new capabilities such as authentication in the future.

Credits: Certilogo

For brands, understanding and complying with these requirements is crucial for continued market access and a competitive edge. Instead of viewing DPPs as a compliance challenge, brands should evaluate a strategic implementation that unlocks the potential of DPPs to enhance traceability and combat counterfeiting, in line with the industry’s broader goals of sustainability and ethical practices. This is where Certilogo, leader in cutting-edge technology solutions for digitizing products and secure digital authentication, steps in as an invaluable partner, providing a comprehensive overview of end-to-end secure and turn-key DPPs, and helping brands seamlessly integrate these changes with a strategic tips to navigate this new landscape. With over 18 years of experience, Certilogo has connected over 540 million products for numerous fashion and luxury brands through consumer-facing solutions. This extensive experience has shown that one-size-fits-all solutions do not serve brands best, as each has its own unique needs and challenges. Therefore, Certilogo offers diverse, modular, and interoperable solutions that address these evolving needs by providing alternative options. Certilogo’s solutions include end-to-end secure-by-design Digital Product Passports (DPPs) as well as end-to-end turn-key solutions and connected product implementations designed for brands to gather valuable insights while preparing for their strategic approach to DPP implementation.

Empowering brands with DPPs

Certilogo provides an advanced SaaS platform based on Artificial Intelligence, used by millions of consumers around the world to instantly connect with the brands they love via smartphone to verify the authenticity of the products they purchase, access end-to-end secure and turn-key Digital Product Passports, engaging content, product information, and services offered by the brands. Certilogo offers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help brands navigate the complexities of the DPP. Leveraging Certilogo's expertise and technology means navigating smoothly the complexities of DPP implementation to simplify it from the outset and optimize your investment for maximum long-term benefits.

Discover more about Certilogo services and solutions here.