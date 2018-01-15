PrettyLittleThing and E! Entertainment sign global partnership

London - PrettyLittleThing and E! Entertainment Television have announced the start of a new year-long partnership in the UK, Ireland, France and Australia.

The partnership sees the online fashion retailer working together with the pop-culture channel to sponsor and promote content from both parties. PrettyLittleThing is set to sponsor some of the channel's most popular programmes, such as WAGS LA in the UK and Ireland and Revenge Body Khloe Kardashian in France, as well as the hit reality-tv show Keeping up with the Kardashian across all territories. The new sponsorship will be supported by both brands' respective social media platforms, helping generate converstations online within PrettyLittleThing's target audience.

"I couldn’t be prouder to announce that we’ve partnered with E!," commented Umar Kamani, CEO of PrettyLittleThing. "Our typical customer is obsessed with all things celebrity and style and E! is the number one destination for reality and entertainment. We’ve got ambitious growth plans and I’m looking forward to driving PrettyLittleThing and E!’s matching values and association with celebrity fashion on a multi-territory scale."

The new partnership between E! and PrettyLittleThing expands on the current relationship between the two and PrettyLittleThing's sponsorship for Life of Kylie in Australia and France. It also builds on the PrettyLittleThing’s recently launched collaboration with Kourtney Kardashian for a new clothing range.

"We are delighted to be working with PrettyLittleThing on this multi-territory campaign with E!," added Michael Pennington, Vice President, Advertising Sales, NBCUniversal International Networks. "As a leading authority in entertainment and reality content, with proven ability to reach a young, aspirational female audience, E! is a perfect match in the UK, Ireland, France and Australia."

Photo: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing