PrettyLittleThing is the fastest growing global consumer brand by search interest

London - Online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing has been ranked as the fastest growing global consumer brand in terms of growth in 'search interest.'

According to the annual Global Consumer Brand survey, search interest for PrettyLittleThing peaked from January 2016 to November 20, 2017, listing the brand ahead of luxury fashion houses Gucci and Louis Vuitton, which came in second and third place respectively.

The British brand's search interest growth is said to have been driven by its concentration on social media as well as its collaborations with a number of high profile influencers and brands ambassadors in the US, such as Kourtney Kardashian. This social media push, combined with its above the line advertising raising brand awareness among millennials and generation z, has lead to increasing search interest in the brand.

"We work very hard as a team to ensure we deliver what our target demographic aspires to," commented co-founder and CEO of PrettyLittleThing Umar Kamani. "Our youthful management team allows us to deliver this in a competitive manner. It’s a family culture at PLT and we feel this is a huge marker for our continued success."

The annual survey, carried out by the Aaron Wallis Sales Recruitment, uses Google Trends to measure 'search interest'. PrettyLittleThing’s search interest score topped the growth rankings this year, increasing 134 percent between 2016 and 2017, up from 25 percent in 2016 to 58.59 percent in 2017.

Photo: PrettyLittleThing, website