Primark Q3 sales up 81 percent

Primark continued its pandemic recovery in the third quarter of the year as it reported a surge in sales as shoppers returned to physical stores.

Parent company Associated British Foods (ABF) said all Primark stores were open during the quarter in contrast to last year when most were closed until the middle of April due to lockdowns.

It meant sales at the fast fashion giant jumped 81 percent year-over-year to 1.7 billion pounds.

Compared to pre-Covid levels from three years ago, sales were up 4 percent. However, the company said this was largely linked to new stores. Like-for-like sales were still 9 percent below pre-pandemic levels.

Global recovery

Total sales in the UK were up 61 percent year-over-year, and up 2 percent year-over-three years, while sales in Continental Europe were 106 percent ahead of last year and 7 percent above three years ago.

Total US sales in the quarter were 34 percent ahead of pre-Covid levels.

The company also announced Monday that it would be launching a click-and-collect trial service in the UK towards the end of the calendar year.

The pilot project will focus on kidswear and will run across up to 25 stores in the northwest of England.

It’s a significant move by Primark, which has repeatedly stated that selling online would not be feasible with its low price points.

The company was hit particularly hard during the pandemic, as unlike many of its rivals it couldn’t offset losses from closed stores through online channels.