Primark Q4 sales miss target as UK's self-isolation rules take toll
Primark parent company AB Foods has reported lower than expected fourth quarter sales at the fast-fashion giant as Covid restrictions continued to impact business. In its pre-closing trading update for the year to September 18, the company said it expects fourth-quarter like-for-like sales to be 17 percent lower than the same period two years ago - or pre-pandemic levels. The company cited “the rapid and significant” increase in the number of people required to self-isolate following contact tracing alerts in June and July. It said a drop in footfall linked to consumer concern about the measures also affected the business. But once the self-isolation rules were then eased in early August, Primark said it saw a “consistent improvement” in like-for-like sales during the period from a decline of 24 percent in the first four weeks of the quarter to a decline of 8 percent in the last four.