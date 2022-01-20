Puma Q4 profit jumps on strong sales

Puma has achieved a currency-adjusted sales growth of approximately 14 percent to 1,767 million euros in the fourth quarter 2021. On a preliminary basis, the operating result (EBIT) increased to 65 million euros in the same period.

The company said in a release that this growth was achieved due to the continued brand momentum and a strong global demand, despite the negative impact from the Covid-19 pandemic and continued supply chain constraints.

In the financial year 2021, Puma achieved a currency-adjusted sales increase of approximately 32 percent to 6,805 million euros and an operating result (EBIT) of 557 million euros.

The company added that both, sales and operating result (EBIT) are the highest Puma has ever achieved in its history.

The company will publish financial performance for the year 2021 and its outlook for the financial year 2022 on February 23, 2022.