Quiz stores to remain open in May as review continues

Administrators for Quiz have confirmed that the retailer’s stores will remain open through the month of May as efforts to wind down stock continue.

Interpath, which was appointed to oversee Quiz’s proceedings earlier this year, is continuing to review the trading situation as well as the supply of new stock from distribution centres to stores.

Quiz’s future has remained in limbo since the company fell into administration on February 5, at which time 109 redundancies among the head office and distribution centre were confirmed.

The company had cited several headwinds that made for challenging trade conditions, despite stronger than anticipated sales towards the end of last year.

Its 40 stores and seven concessions–the latter of which are not part of the administration process–across the UK and Ireland have remained operational, while its website shuttered upon Interpath’s appointment.

Just a week after the filing, Interpath confirmed the commencement of additional clearance discounts across all remaining stock, and continued to urgently call on parties that may be interested in acquiring Quiz’s stores, store operations, and infrastructure.