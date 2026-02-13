Administrators for Quiz confirm further discounting at stores

Interpath has confirmed further clearance discounting at Quiz stores one week after the fast fashion retailer entered administration.

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath in Scotland and joint administrator for Quiz, said that while trading across the Quiz retail network has been positive since the advisory firm’s appointment, the company would be “commencing additional clearance discounts across all remaining stock”.

“We’d like to give our huge thanks to Quiz’s team of dedicated employees and its loyal customers for their tireless support since our appointment,” McAlinden added.

Interpath’s managing director, Geoff Jacobs, further urged “any remaining parties with an interest in acquiring the stock, store operations and infrastructure of Quiz” to contact the firm as soon as possible.

Quiz entered administration proceedings on February 5, citing several headwinds that made for challenging trade conditions. Interpath is now overseeing the operations of Orion Retail Limited, Tarak International Limited and Zandra Systems Limited, which collectively trade as Quiz Clothing.

The company’s 40 stores and seven concessions are continuing to trade as a review of the business goes underway. Its online store, meanwhile, shuttered immediately upon Interpath’s appointment.