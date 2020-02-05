Ralph Lauren revenues climb 1 percent for Q3

The company said Tuesday its Q3 net profit surged. Compared with the same period last year, revenues grew by 1 percent.

The company's net profit for Q3 was 334 million dollars, grew from 120 million dollars a year earlier. Revenues grew to 1,751 million dollars.

For 50 years, through family of labels such as Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren and Club Monaco among others, Ralph Lauren is globally known for its premium lifestyle products in four categories: apparel, home, accessories and fragrances. The maker of premium lifestyle products is based in United States, and is currently listed in the United States. Headquartered in New York, Ralph Lauren Corporation offers apparel, home, accessories and fragrances.

As of 2020, Ralph Lauren has more than 24,300 employees and operates over 500 stores.

