RE49 finalist for Green Fashion Award

RE49 finalist at the Green Fashion Product Award in Germany with final on the 22nd of July at the Neonyt Sustainable Fair in Dusseldorf. Already finalist at the generic Green Product Award in Berlin in March, we are so proud to have moved to the next level of this prestigious price. We are competing with forty fashion brands from all over the world, handpicked and selected by a very selective jury of experts in the field of sustainability and circular economy.

There is a lot to do toward a more sustainable fashion industry, and RE49 priority is to use existing materials to produce their iconic shoes. “Circular economy is our mantra: we can make recycling the new luxury footwear” Nicola Masolini, founder and Ceo, explains “there are so many high-quality materials wasted or stocked in landfills that it does not really make senso to keep producing new ones. Let’s try to use what we already have first, and than we’ll see”.

RE49 plays an important role in the fashion industry and the focus of the brand is demonstrate that matching design, creativity, and technology, it is possible to recycle materials and create exclusive and long-lasting shoes. “We are working hard in sourcing and testing many iconic materials, testing our blockchain certification platform, and working with iconic brands to join forces in this game-changing mission” echoes Alberto Ciani, Cmo and co-founder.

Vote for RE49 at the Fashion award at https://gp-award.com/en/produkte/re49 and visit RE49 in Berlin Premium and Seek the 11th and 12th of July.

