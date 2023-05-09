RE49 was awarded the "America Innovation" award by the Italia – USA Foundation

Rome, May 5 th 2023 – “Premio America Innovazione” promoted by the Fondazione Italia – USA was awarded to a few selected Italian start-ups, handpicked by the committee for their innovation and scalable business model. This award has a high-rank reputation for international investors who look for rising stars in the start-up and scale-up world.

The prize rewards Italian excellence, and RE49 is a unique Fashion brand with a truly innovative model of applied circular economy and blockchain certification. Alberto Ciani, CMO at RE49 SRL, accepted the award on Friday, May 5 th , 2023, at the Chamber of Deputies at the Italian parliament in Rome: “We are honored for this prestigious award. RE49 is committed to high quality, innovation, and sustainability: our brand’s DNA led the jury to select us. It is a fantastic gratification, and it gives us strength and awareness on the value of our company vision.”

Picture: America Innovation award RE49

RE49 Italian Sustainable Shoes is a brand of Italian luxury footwear produced in circular economy using recycled materials from iconic sourcing or technical materials from overproduction. Among RE49's unique collections, the Collezione Mare is a summer must- have with shoes made from beach furniture, or the Collezione Vele made by recycling Regatta sails. All come together with comfortable recycled cotton and long durable tire soles. Comfortable, RE49 is a lifestyle brand and each of its shoes are certified on the blockchain.