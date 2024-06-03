Recipients of BFC’s 2024 Fashion Trust Grant named

Ahead of the impending fashion season, the British Fashion Council (BFC) has named the six recipients of its Fashion Trust grant for 2024, each of which will be supported in their pursuit of growing a business.

Completedworks, Conner Ives, E.L.V. Denim, Helen Kirkum, Labrum London and Tove have been announced as this year’s recipients of the financial grant, which is also offered alongside mentoring through the BFC Foundation.

Those selected have been chosen on the basis of their ability to identify a “specific area within their business that they would like to grow and deliver within a set period of time”.

They join the 58 designers who have previously been selected for the accolade, many of whom have since implemented long-term strategic plans with help from the charitable initiatives funding.

Completedworks show at LFW September 2023. Credits: BFC / Ben Reilly

These include the likes of Erdem, David Koma, Christopher Kane, Emilia Wickstead and Mary Katrantzou, among many others.

‘This group of designers embody creativity, innovation and agility…’

In a release, Caroline Rush, chief executive officer of the BFC, said: “A huge congratulations to the 2024 BFC Fashion Trust recipients. We are thrilled to support the recipients as they grow specific areas of their business, enabling them to develop their strategy and become globally successful brands.

E.L.V. Denim x The Outnet upcycled collaborative collection. Credits: E.L.V. Denim.

“This group of designers embody creativity, innovation and agility and it’s been inspiring to watch them tackle the industry’s key issues and thrive in a turbulent landscape. We look forward to seeing their continued impact.”

The announcement shortly follows the news that another former Fashion Trust recipient, Chopova Lowena, was named the BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund Winner, an award via which the brand will receive a cash prize of 150,000 pounds to support business growth.

Helen Kirkum show. Credits: BFC / Daniele Fummo.

Labrum London finale, AW24 LFW. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.