Redress Design Award alumna designs a sustainable collection for Kipling

KIPLING® launches sustainable limited-edition capsule collection made from deadstock designed by Redress Design Award alumna, Beatrice Bocconi

Following successful partnership between Redress and VF Corporation for the Redress Design Award 2019 Made For Change Challenge in Hong Kong, Redress and Kipling® organised their first competition amongst Redress Alumni - the previous finalists and semi-finalists of the competition - to find a designer to create a sustainable collection for the brand using VF Corporation deadstock, end-of-roll fabrics, or innovative recycled fabrics, and with circular design principles at their core. The resulting limited-edition capsule collection will retail exclusively in Kipling stores from November 15th, 2021 across APAC.

The virtual competition was held in November 2020, with VF Corp and Kipling’s leadership team selecting a winner from seven shortlisted designers, based on uniqueness, creativity in storytelling, functionality, bag silhouette, and usage of deadstock. Winner, Beatrice Bocconi, a finalist of the Redress Design Award 2020 cycle, used deadstock fabrics to create designs inspired by punk culture and Vivienne Westwood. The 23-year-old designer from Milan Italy shared, “I believe in the importance of textile design and manipulations to re-use forgotten fabrics, and small pieces of fabric, that’s why each bag I designed and produced is unique. The Redress x Kipling collection is a small step towards a better and more conscious fashion industry, and I really enjoyed the fact that Kipling® doesn’t just care about this issue, but acts behind the scenes to make it really happen.”

Every year, Redress hosts the Redress Design Award, the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition for emerging designers with lead sponsorship from Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. The competition creates a unique platform for passionate and talented fashion game-changers to transform the global fashion industry, working to educate designers from around the world about sustainable design theories and techniques to drive growth towards a circular fashion system.

VF Corporation, Kipling’s parent company, was the first prize sponsor of both the Redress Design Award 2020 and 2021 cycles and partner of Redress since 2019. Kipling® and Redress aim to foster the next generation of global sustainable design talent pushing the boundaries to create new solutions that minimise textile waste and inspire a sustainable fashion forward movement.

Redress and Kipling® are committed to the future development of the industry’s next generation of sustainable fashion designers to embrace the move towards a circular economy and through this partnership, Kipling® shines light on emerging designer’s visions by giving them a platform to showcase their skills while making a positive impact on the environment.

“This collaboration with Kipling® was a natural fit for us - we are buoyed by their ongoing commitment to shift the needle in their materials supply chain, and inviting in one of our pool of talented emerging sustainable designers to bring life to their deadstock has been a great experience for all. We hope to see this partnership continue to grow.“ said Redress’ Director of Partnerships, Hannah Lane.

Redress works to change mindsets to stop the creation of textile waste now and in the future, as well as creating systems and partnerships that generate and showcase value in existing waste through working with designers, textile manufacturers, schools and universities, and retail collaborations. The Redress Design Award supports Kipling’s commitment to rethink materials, reimagine bag designs, repurposing energy, and reconnecting to people and the planet merged with Redress’ mission to minimise textile waste.