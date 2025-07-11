Rethinking What’s Possible with Lenzing at Future Fabrics Expo 2025

The future of sustainable fabrics is closer than you’d think, with a flurry of next-gen materials, innovative technologies, and circular solutions that balance profitability with the well-being of the environment and people taking center stage at the Future Fabrics Expo 2025. Part of London Climate Action Week, the trade fair, which marked its 15th anniversary, brought together innovators, mills, brands, and thought leaders with a common goal: to help ignite sustainable change within the textile and fashion industries.

This year's expo focused on four key themes: circularity, regenerative agriculture, material diversification, and decarbonization, reflecting the industry's response to tighter regulations, climate urgency, and changing consumer expectations. Next-generation materials, ranging from pineapple leaf leather to mycelium-based, were featured on the show floor. At the same time, brands and suppliers showcased novel closed-loop solutions and products designed for durability and recyclability.

Strong emphasis was placed on promoting circularity from regenerative farming initiatives to the scale-up of textile-to-textile recycling solutions and breakthroughs across the supply chain. Meanwhile, an uptick in material diversification signalled progress toward exploring alternatives to fossil-based synthetics, with natural fibers like hemp, linen, and bamboo exhibited alongside newer innovations such as recycled polyester.

Further showcasing its ongoing efforts to help reduce reliance on fossil-based materials, the Lenzing booth featured a collaboration with premium haberdashery brand, CHARLE Berlin. By combining TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers, TENCEL™ LUXE filament yarn, and natural rubber, the partnership saw the two develop a collection of fully compostable, plastic-free textile tapes [1]. These high-performing tapes, which can be used for straps, edging, and fittings, mean that finishes can now offer complementary environmental properties to the main fabric, setting a new standard for garment design.

Rethinking footwear for a circular future

Highlighting circular solutions that can be applied to apparel and footwear, one of the main focal points of the event was the panel discussion “Material Flows: Fashion Future Footwear,” featuring Nicole Schram, Lenzing’s Head of Global Technical Developments alongside David Solk, Co-Founder/CEO of SOLK, Solene Roure, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Circle Sportswear, and Sarah Young, Head of Growth of Modern Synthesis. The discussion explored how footwear is being reimagined for circularity, and each solution featured a different use case of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers.

“The future of footwear is about combining the best of nature and innovation, designing shoes that are not only performing but also circular by design. Progress starts with honest collaboration and a willingness to rethink what’s possible,” said Nicole as she shared Lenzing’s vision for the future of footwear. During the talk, Nicole also reiterated the versatility of TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers in footwear application and design, due to the fibers' moisture management properties and biodegradable aspect [1]. This flexibility was seen firsthand in the SuperNatural Runner, the first running shoe made of 75% natural materials, including Lenzing’s TENCEL™ Lyocell, which was unveiled at the Expo by Circle Sportswear. “Our goal is to show that circularity and performance can go hand in hand. By using natural fibers and innovative weaving, we’re proving that the industry can move beyond petroleum-based materials,” said Solene. The running shoe was designed with circularity in mind, and when it reaches end-of-life, it is easy to disassemble and recycle.

Modern Synthesis also introduced the Korvaa shoe, made from mycelium, bacterial nanocellulose, and PHAs, which featured TENCEL™ Lyocell nonwovens reinforcement material as a base for the upper material, further underlining the fibers’ adaptability. “We’re challenging the conventions of footwear by leveraging biotechnology and natural fibers to minimize parts and environmental impact,” said Sarah.

“True circularity means considering the entire lifecycle of a product, from design to disposal, making products that ultimately have the lowest impact on the environment,” stressed David during the talk. Evident in the brand’s latest products, SOLK’s 100% biocircular shoes feature TENCEL™ Lyocell in the laces and knitted linings, and can be returned to the company at end-of-life to be composted.

Collaboration, traceability, and data transparency

Meaningful collaboration and cross-disciplinary innovations were vital recurring themes throughout the expo. Brands, suppliers, and innovators were urged to come together and combine their expertise to unlock new applications and accelerate progress.

Traceability is quickly emerging as a top priority, with technologies like TextileGenesis’ fiber coin, Fibarcode indelible textile labeling, and Haelixa’s DNA marking enabling brands to verify material origins and build consumer trust. Although there has been a rise in solutions that help drive transparency and traceability, progress to make supply chains crystal clear continues to be slow.

As a result, panels at the trade fair also addressed the need for systemic change, not just end-of-life solutions. Amy Powney of Akyn and TENCEL™ Ambassador stressed, “Circularity isn’t just about end-of-life solutions. It’s about embedding new principles at every stage, and that requires education, empathy, and partnership.” Speakers also highlighted the evolving regulatory environment, especially under the influence of the EU Green Deal, which has been raising the bar for sustainability standards and transparency. While some regulatory ambitions have been delayed, the expectation for verified environmental claims is only increasing, setting new standards for market access and brand credibility.

“Don’t tell me climate action isn’t happening!”

The Future Fabrics Expo 2025 firmly demonstrated great promise for a more responsible future and better use of our planet's resources. The event presented actionable steps to take against climate change across raw materials, fibers, processes, and products. By collaborating and learning from one another, the industry can initiate change and work collectively to progress its sustainability goals.

As Nicole Schram from Lenzing summed up, “We have to start somewhere. Honesty, transparency, traceability, and collaboration are the foundations for real change [2]. It’s about moving forward—one step at a time.”

For Lenzing, every step forward matters on the journey toward circularity, and together we are better than the sum of our parts. So let's rethink what is possible!

[1] LENZING™ Lyocell standard fibers are certified by TÜV AUSTRIA as biodegradable in soil, freshwater, and marine environments, and compostable under home and industrial conditions.

[2] To foster a sustainable global textile and nonwovens industry, Lenzing follows three strategic principles within the context of its “Naturally Positive” sustainability strategy, which focuses on greening the value chain, advancing the circular economy, and collaborating for systemic change with key industry stakeholders, such as Textile Exchange, Cascale, Canopy, Together for Sustainability, Renewable Carbon Initiative, and UN Global Compact.