Returnless Joins JTL: A Strategic Acquisition for Growth and Innovation

Returnless, the innovative solution for returns management, proudly announces that it has been acquired by the leading German software company JTL. This acquisition provides Returnless with access to JTL’s extensive network and expertise, which will not only accelerate growth within the German market but also contribute to strengthening and expanding the Returnless software.

Impressive Growth Since 2020

Founded in 2020, Returnless has undergone an impressive growth trajectory. Without external investors (bootstrapped), Returnless has successfully onboarded over 750 webshops and built a team of 25 enthusiastic employees. This rapid growth highlights the power of Returnless’ software and the value it delivers to its customers.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved over the past few years,” says Marijn Prijs, co-founder of Returnless. “But now is the time for the next phase. With JTL as our new partner, we can take a major step forward in our mission to make returns more efficient and sustainable. Additionally, we see enormous growth opportunities in the German market and are excited about the support and scalability that JTL offers us.”

A New Phase with JTL

With JTL as a strategic partner, Returnless can further strengthen its technology and market reach. JTL is the number one e-commerce ERP provider in Germany, with a market share of 24% and over 50,000 active customers, ranging from SMEs to large companies such as resellers, brands, and manufacturers in all key retail sectors.

"Returnless has made a name for itself as a pioneer in the field of return management. The company stands for innovative and sustainable solutions that fit our vision perfectly. With this acquisition, we are strengthening our position as a provider of comprehensive solutions for eCommerce businesses. It provides our customers with real added value," says Sebastian Evers, CEO of JTL.

Offering a wide range of services, the company provides an operational backbone for e-commerce entrepreneurs, with solutions in order and warehouse management and integration with all major marketplaces. JTL is a one-stop shop for e-commerce entrepreneurs, but still lacks a returns solution within their service offering.

“JTL is a perfect match for Returnless,” says Chris Boer, co-founder. “We share the same passion for product development where the customer is at the center. It’s no surprise that JTL has such an impressive Net Promoter Score (#48).”

What Will Change for Returnless Customers?

For Returnless customers, nothing will change. The trusted service, brand experience, team, and operations remain unchanged. The acquisition provides stability, allowing Returnless to invest in further product development and growth.

“This acquisition not only enables us to grow but also allows us to serve our customers even better,” adds Marijn Prijs, Co-Founder.

About Returnless

Returnless is a leading provider of smart returns solutions. The platform helps businesses simplify their returns process, reduce costs, and promote sustainability.

About JTL

Founded in 2008, JTL is one of the largest providers of e-commerce ERP solutions in Germany, with a market share of 24% and more than 50,000 active customers. The company, consisting of 300 employees, supports a wide range of entrepreneurs with advanced solutions for order management, warehouse management, and marketplace integrations. In October 2023, JTL entered into a strategic partnership with Hg to facilitate further growth. Hg is a leading investor in software and service companies.