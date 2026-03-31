Returns are Rising and Poor Product Information is to Blame

Product returns are no longer just a post-purchase problem. According to new research from Akeneo, poor product information is now influencing every stage of the customer journey, from purchase confidence and conversion, to return rates, loyalty and lifetime value.

Returns continue to rise globally, according to the National Retail Federation, with the average retail return rate now approaching 17% and total returns costing the industry close to $900 billion annually. But while retailers invest heavily in faster, cheaper and more flexible returns processes, Akeneo’s research suggests many are overlooking the most preventable cause, inaccurate or incomplete product information.

When product experiences match product promises, behaviour changes. Nearly two-thirds (62%) of consumers say they are far more likely to keep what they buy, and feel good about the purchase, when product information is clear, accurate and detailed.

That includes consistent sizing and fit guidance, accurate attributes and specifications, high-quality imagery, and transparent information around materials, availability and sustainability. Improving product data quality not only reduces returns, but increases confidence, conversion and long-term brand trust.

“Many companies still haven’t connected the dots between product data quality and return rates,” said Romain Fouache, CEO of Akeneo. “When product information is incomplete, unclear or inconsistent, customers are far more likely to receive something that doesn’t meet their expectations and that leads directly to returns. But when data is accurate, consistent, detailed and easy to understand, shoppers buy with confidence. Better product data doesn’t just lift conversion; it protects margins, loyalty and brand credibility.”

Two-fifths (43%) of consumers say they have returned a product in the past year because the pre-purchase product information turned out to be incorrect. On average, shoppers return two products per year for this reason alone. From misleading descriptions and inconsistent sizing to missing specifications and poor imagery, bad product data is creating false confidence at the point of purchase and disappointment at the point of delivery.

Returns increasingly shape shopper behaviour well before a transaction is completed. Nearly three-quarters (73%) of consumers say they struggle to find all the product information they need to make a confident purchasing decision, while 71% say they now spend more time validating purchases due to inflation and higher prices.

When that information is missing, unclear or inconsistent, the consequences are immediate in terms of sales and trust. 70% say they would buy a different product than intended due to a lack of information, while 65% say they would abandon a purchase entirely and 68% say they would stop buying from a brand after a bad product information experience.

Source

The 2025 Returns Behaviour Report provides 10 powerful insights into what’s really driving product returns – and how better product information can turn a costly challenge into a competitive advantage. 2025 Consumer Returns Report | Akeneo

About Akeneo

Akeneo is the product experience (PX) company and global leader in Product Information Management (PIM), creating a world where every product interaction is an experience that guides consumers and professionals to the best purchase, anytime, anywhere. Akeneo empowers business leaders with software, education, and an engaged community all focused on the practice of product experience management.

Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers, including Chico's, TaylorMade Golf, Rail Europe, Kering, and more, trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo's intelligent Product Cloud, companies can create elevated product experiences with user-friendly and AI-powered product data enrichment, management, syndication, and supplier data onboarding; as well as a comprehensive app marketplace and partner network to meet business and buyer needs. For more information: www.akeneo.com.