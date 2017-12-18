Richemont and Polimoda launch master's degree in luxury

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group, has partnered with Polimoda, the Italian fashion institute to launch a Master’s degree in Luxury Business.

Starting in April 2018 the course will be held at Polimoda’s campus in Florence. It is a highly specialised programme, exploring the fundamentals and key factors that shape the luxury business – such as heritage, craftsmanship and creativity – thus guaranteeing the knowledge and skillset needed to operate in one of the most exclusive and demanding markets in the world.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Polimoda to offer such a dynamic programme, which will undoubtedly prepare the next generation of fashion and luxury business leaders," said Jérôme Lambert, COO of Richemont.

In response to market needs, a tailor-made curriculum has been developed, consisting of seven intensive modules: Brand, Craftsmanship, Design, Quality, Prestige, Uniqueness and Price. Lectures will be given by field experts, following the Polimoda teaching methodology (based on the direct transmission of knowledge and practical experience), with the contribution of representatives from Richemont and its Maisons.

The programme will also include several study trips, such as a week in Paris, giving students the opportunity to personally experience actual business scenarios in which they will have to engage. At the end of the course, the best students will be selected by Richemont for an internship or a work experience within one of their Maisons, allowing them to turn their knowledge into practice.

Fashion theory is no longer sufficient in business

"In order to operate in a dynamic environment such as the world of fashion, and especially in the luxury sector, a good theoretical background is no longer sufficient" underlined Danilo Venturi, Director of Polimoda. "Real field experience in the sector is essential, understanding rules and dynamics, and applying theory to real case studies. This is why our courses are based on the direct transmission of knowledge, involving industry professionals and partners among the key industry players, of whom Richemont is a shining example. Students will have the opportunity to learn directly from the best.”

Polimoda is a training center specialised in fashion and luxury, Founded in Florence in 1986. It is considered one of the top five institutes in the world for fashion business.

