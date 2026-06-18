Right to Repair for fashion brands: Your guide to compliance

The EU’s Right to Repair (R2R) Directive promotes a fundamental shift toward waste reduction and consumer empowerment – and it’s approaching fast. Member states must transpose requirements into national legislation by July 31, 2026. For fashion and lifestyle brands, this regulatory evolution creates both compliance obligations and market opportunities, with garment repair increasingly a consumer priority.

Understanding the scope of the R2R Directive is essential to develop proactive repair strategies – allowing companies to build lasting customer relationships, establish sustainability leadership and turn regulatory requirements into revenue-generating opportunities.

Ready to turn repair requirements into a competitive advantage? Our expert guide reveals how Right to Repair will affect fashion and lifestyle brands in the coming years.

Your strategic guide to the R2R Directive

This guide provides brands with a foundational overview of repair legislation and implementation frameworks. Our experts break down the regulatory requirements, helping you translate them into smart business strategies that enhance customer retention and operational efficiency.

Inside, we’ll explore:

Fundamental R2R principles – Understand core Right to Repair regulations governing product design, service availability and consumer access to repair solutions across your product range.

Business compliance requirements – Navigate specific obligations for fashion brands, including service provision standards, spare part availability and repair information accessibility protocols.

Legislative landscape – Examine Right to Repair applications across the EU and UK, showcasing diverse market approaches to repair ecosystems and enforcement mechanisms.

Capitalising on the Right to Repair opportunities

Strategic implementation of repair initiatives has the potential to create measurable business value through enhanced customer relationships and market differentiation. Read on to explore how repair requirements can become opportunities for revenue generation and brand loyalty development while maintaining regulatory compliance.

Complete the form below to download your copy of our Right to Repair guide today, or get in contact for a free consultation with a Bleckmann expert.

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