Romolo D’Orazio Appointed General Manager of Gas

Gas announces the appointment of Romolo D’Orazio as General Manager, at a strategic and pivotal moment in the evolution of the Italian brand, long recognized for its strong denim heritage.

A manager with over twenty-five years of international experience in the fashion and lifestyle sectors, D’Orazio brings to Gas a solid and cross-functional vision, developed through the growth, repositioning, and management of brands across fashion, denim, and accessories. He holds a degree in Law from La Sapienza University in Rome, complemented by an MBA from LUISS Guido Carli and a Master in Fashion Management from SDA Bocconi, shaping an integrated approach that combines strategy, management, and the industrial dynamics of the fashion system.

Throughout his career, he has held senior leadership roles within some of Italy’s leading fashion companies, standing out for his expertise in brand positioning, international development, and omnichannel retail strategies. At Itierre S.p.A., he managed internationally renowned brands such as Just Cavalli, Versace Jeans Couture, and D&G, before continuing his career with companies including Swinger International and Miriade S.p.A., contributing to the growth of key brands in the accessories and footwear segments. He also served as General Director at Itierre S.p.A., overseeing brands such as Galliano, Balmain, Fiorucci, Aquascutum, and Costume National.

In 2016, he founded Modaimpresa Srl, a strategic advisory firm supporting both emerging and established brands, collaborating with several companies within the fashion industry. After a period of executive consulting for international companies between 2021 and 2024, he joined Gas Milano 1984 S.p.A. as Business Development Manager in 2024, before taking on the role of General Manager in 2025, with the objective of accelerating the brand’s international expansion and leading its strategic growth.

These experiences now form the foundation of his new role at Gas, where his mission will be to guide the brand into a new phase of growth, following a significant process of consolidation and relaunch.

D’Orazio’s mandate will focus on several key strategic directions: strengthening the retail network through new store openings and the renovation of existing locations, as well as expanding distribution channels to enhance the brand’s visibility across markets. At the same time, a significant expansion of product categories is already underway. Alongside the current menswear and womenswear apparel and footwear lines, Gas is developing new partnerships to launch travelwear and luggage, accessories and small leather goods, underwear, beachwear, childrenswear, and eyewear.

“We aim to continue developing products that strike a strong balance between quality and price, keeping denim at the core of the brand—an area where we want to further strengthen our expertise—while remaining accessible and relevant to a broad audience,” said D’Orazio.

The brand’s communication and product philosophy will remain true to its identity, enhancing its authenticity, heritage, and contemporary appeal, with a constant focus on denim as a distinctive and competitive element.